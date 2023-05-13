Let the news come to you

The Board of Directors for Bozeman’s Community Food Co-op announced today that it has hired Rory Sandoval as its new general manager. Sandoval replaces Kelly Dean Wiseman, the current general manager, who has been with the Community Food Co-op for over 34 years.

Sandoval first came to the Bozeman area with his family in 1988 and served most recently as chief operating officer for a multi-state restaurant chain, managing over 1,200 employees. He has over 13 years of restaurant/business management experience and 16 years of culinary experience, including employment at Livingston’s Rib & Chop House, Montana Ale Works and Chico Hot Springs.

“We believe Rory’s long experience working for Bozeman-based businesses will be a tremendous asset for continuing our mission of developing community and furthering local food systems,” says Co-op Board of Directors President, Cameron Hildreth.


