The Board of Directors for Bozeman’s Community Food Co-op announced today that it has hired Rory Sandoval as its new general manager. Sandoval replaces Kelly Dean Wiseman, the current general manager, who has been with the Community Food Co-op for over 34 years.
Sandoval first came to the Bozeman area with his family in 1988 and served most recently as chief operating officer for a multi-state restaurant chain, managing over 1,200 employees. He has over 13 years of restaurant/business management experience and 16 years of culinary experience, including employment at Livingston’s Rib & Chop House, Montana Ale Works and Chico Hot Springs.
“We believe Rory’s long experience working for Bozeman-based businesses will be a tremendous asset for continuing our mission of developing community and furthering local food systems,” says Co-op Board of Directors President, Cameron Hildreth.
Wiseman, who started working for the Co-op in 1988, retires at the end of May. “Rory’s depth of knowledge in food service is extremely impressive and fits very well with our prepared-food-centric model. He will be a great resource going forward as our Co-op continues to grow.”
“Food has the great power of uniting people,” says Rory, who starts May 16. “We come for the food and stay for the community. Looking forward to serving Bozeman through the Community Co-op for many years to come.”
