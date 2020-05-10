Bozeman Chiropractic Clinic is now open! Conveniently located at 17 S. Fifth Ave., Bozeman Chiropractic Clinic is owned and operated by Dr. Eric D. Whitmont, son of Dr. Martin A. Whitmont, who opened the first Bozeman Chiropractic Clinic in 1976. Dr. Eric Whitmont utilizes many chiropractic techniques and specializes in activator method, a gentle and effective technique that uses the Activator instrument to deliver a precise and localized adjustment that does not put the joint or body in any compromised positions, such as bending or twisting. Visit bozemanchiroclinic.com or call 581-4769 to schedule an appointment.
