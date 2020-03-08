Business briefs for March 8, 2020 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Mar 8, 2020 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The 2019 Montana Contractor’s Association has honored Allied Engineering Services, Inc. (AESI) with an award for environmental excellence in the category of habitat restoration/enhancement for their design and work completed on the Dry Creek Fish Bypass project in Gallatin County. AESI partnered with Gillilan Associates and Battle Ridge Builders to reconnect Dry Creek to the East Gallatin River past a large irrigation canal. Funding was provided by Dry Creek Conservation Partners, LLC and a Future Fisheries Improvement Program grant from Montana FWP with additional support provided by Trout Unlimited. AESI is honored and excited to have participated in this innovative project providing multiple fish and water resource benefits. Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Allied Engineering Services Inc. Grant Company Commerce Economics Improvement Montana Conservation Partners Llc Program Funding Fishery Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More from this section Business briefs for Feb. 23, 2020 Posted: Feb. 23, 2020 Business briefs for Jan. 26, 2020 Posted: Jan. 26, 2020 Business briefs for Jan. 12, 2020 Posted: Jan. 12, 2020 Business briefs for Dec. 29, 2019 Posted: Dec. 29, 2019 Business Briefs for Dec. 8, 2019 Posted: Dec. 8, 2019 Submit People in Business Submit news about one or several people who have recently been hired, promoted, trained, certified, received education, won awards or other significant news related to their business or career. Submit Submit a Business Brief Business Briefs submissions should announce business news such as changes to location, sale of a business or a new business, awards, grants, company-wide certifications or other significant news at a local business. Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView