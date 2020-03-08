The 2019 Montana Contractor’s Association has honored Allied Engineering Services, Inc. (AESI) with an award for environmental excellence in the category of habitat restoration/enhancement for their design and work completed on the Dry Creek Fish Bypass project in Gallatin County. AESI partnered with Gillilan Associates and Battle Ridge Builders to reconnect Dry Creek to the East Gallatin River past a large irrigation canal. Funding was provided by Dry Creek Conservation Partners, LLC and a Future Fisheries Improvement Program grant from Montana FWP with additional support provided by Trout Unlimited. AESI is honored and excited to have participated in this innovative project providing multiple fish and water resource benefits.

