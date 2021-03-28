Kelsi’s Kitchen, a local Rocky Mountain company, will begin selling their whole food cacao bites throughout Yellowstone this spring. Kelsi’s Kitchen, founded by Kelsi Petersen and Cassandra Hume, makes mouth-melting, ultra rich chocolates using only five core, nutrient-dense ingredients and no refined sugar, gluten, dairy or soy. Kelsi, a trained raw food chef, spent years developing each of the company’s five recipes. Kelsi’s Kitchen bites are made by hand using only organic, fair trade ingredients, and it is currently sold in regional and specialty stores including the Bozeman Co-Op and The Hungry Moose in Big Sky.
