Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc., the holding company of Opportunity Bank of Montana, Wednesday announced that Peter J. Johnson, president and CEO, will retire at the end of the year. The Board of Directors has named Laura Clark, the current executive vice president, chief financial officer and chief operating officer of the company, to succeed the position of president of the company and the bank, effective April 1, 2022. She will also join the Board of Directors at that time. Clark will assume the responsibilities after Johnson’s retirement on Dec. 31.
Mr. Johnson will continue to serve on the company’s Board of Directors.
Johnson has been with the Bank since 1981 and has been the president and CEO since 2007.
Clark joined Eagle in 2014 as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Her experience spans over 40 years and includes a variety of executive positions with First National Bancorp, Bankers Resource Center, Security Bank, Bank of Montana System and Montana Bancsystem.
Miranda Spaulding will be promoted to senior vice president/chief financial officer effective April 1.
