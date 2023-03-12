Edward Jones Financial Advisor Jim Kubiak and his branch team members, Karen Willett and Kim Duff, recently qualified for Edward Jones’ recognition conference, the Drucker Council, which celebrates the contributions and achievements of 75 of the most successful branch teams from the firm’s more than 15,000. The event will be held April 17-19 in Orlando, Florida. During the two-day conference, attendees will have the opportunity to interact with firm leaders and one another, sharing ideas and feedback on how the firm can continue to grow its impact for its clients, colleagues and the communities it serves. Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.6 trillion in client assets under care in 2022.
The Montana Pollution Prevention program (MTP2) at MSU is looking for six Montana food and beverage manufacturing businesses to host a 10 week internship this summer. The focus of the internship is to help the business prevent pollution by reducing water and energy use, as well as waste and C02 emissions. More information can be found at https://www.montana.edu/pollution-prevention/summerinternship/businessflier.html or by contacting Jenny Grossenbacher at jenniferg@montana.edu. Applications will be accepted until March 22, 2023.
