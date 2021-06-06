The Chocolate Moose in downtown Bozeman is under new ownership and announcing our grand reopening scheduled for June 12, 2021! Come in for prizes, games, and discounts in the entire store!
Eco Concrete is a locally-owned company that provides concrete foundation and layout services in Bozeman, Livingston, and the surrounding areas. We are different from other concrete companies in the valley, as we take a comprehensive approach to complete each client’s foundation and keep their project moving forward. We are committed to producing high-quality, affordable results that last. Our client dedication, industry knowledge, and construction resources bring excellence and value to every job on which we work. Our projects range from small mountain cabins to large residential homes.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Bret Hauff is the Chronicle's city editor. He can be reached at bhauff@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2647.