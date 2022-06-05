Bozeman Professional Women nonprofit to host Women’s Business Expo. Join BPW on Wednesday evening, June 15th from 5:30p-7:30p for a business expo featuring local women in business. This social networking event will take place at the Lindley Center, food and drink will be provided. Women entrepreneurs, CEO’s, managers and associates from a variety of industries will showcase their companies through swag, media and giveaways at this booth-style expo event. Guests are welcome to arrive at any time during expo hours to mingle and network with local women professionals. This event is business casual, and pre-registration is required. Register here: https://bozemanbpw.org/eventlist/bozeman-professional-womens-business-expo/
Morrison-Maierle has been named the 2022 Intermountain Design Firm of the Year by Engineering News Record (ENR). The Intermountain Design Firm of the Year is a distinction awarded annually to one architectural or engineering firm headquartered in Colorado, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, or Wyoming.
Scott Murphy, President and CEO of Morrison-Maierle, said “We are honored to receive this recognition from ENR. The employee-owners of Morrison-Maierle are as committed as ever to providing excellence in project delivery and client service.”
Firms are selected based upon their participation in ENRs “Top Design Firms Ranking” program. This program ranks the top 500 design firms across the US based on revenue earned in 11 different regions. Morrison-Maierle ranks in the 333rd position.
Mark Shaw, senior editor of ENR Mountain States said “Morrison-Maierle was chosen by the regional ENR editors around the country as a Design Firm of the Year honoree because of its steadfast commitment to excellent design in a broad reach of specialties, from water projects to sustainability measures and, especially, its long history of service to the Native American communities of the Rocky Mountain West.”
ENR provides engineering and construction news, analysis, commentary and data that construction industry professionals need to do their jobs more effectively. ENR reports on the top design firms, both architects and engineers, and the top construction companies as well as projects in the United States and around the world.
Founded in 1945, Morrison-Maierle has 12 offices throughout Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Wyoming. As a multi-disciplinary firm, it provides services in engineering, surveying, planning and natural sciences.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Business Briefs submissions should announce business news such as changes to location, sale of a business or a new business, awards, grants, company-wide certifications or other significant news at a local business.