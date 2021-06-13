The Zweig Group has once again named Sanderson Stewart, a regional community design firm with an office at 106 E. Babcock, as one of the Best Firms to Work For in the Multidiscipline and 50-99 Employee Categories. Additionally, Sanderson Stewart was the only Montana firm to be selected by the Zweig Group in the Multidiscipline category. This is the third time Sanderson Stewart has received this recognition and, after more than a year of remote collaboration and virtual get-togethers, the firm’s staff of Cool, Smart, Talented People (CSTP) are particularly appreciative of the honor. The award is based on important indicators such as workplace practices, employee benefits, employee retention rates, professional development and other employment best practices. Since 1969, Sanderson Stewart evolved from a traditional civil engineering and land surveying company into an award-winning full-service community design firm with offices in Billings and Bozeman, Montana; and Fort Collins and Denver, Colorado.
