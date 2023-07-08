Gallatin Valley Learning Solutions, which specializes in dyslexia screening and instructional services, and READMontana, a non-profit organization, have combined forces in order to provide innovative solutions to the impacts of dyslexia in Montana. According to founder and Executive Director, Sara Gallagher-Bernall, ET/P, “combining the two organizations allows us to offer more financial assistance to students and families who otherwise could not afford much-needed private remediation. Additionally, we can work on building community awareness, increasing the availability of accurate, affordable assessments, and helping families navigate the world of learning differences.” The combined organization will operate under the name READMontana. Dyslexia affects approximately 20 percent of the population and is the most common cause of reading difficulties. When untreated, dyslexia has documented links with mental illness, substance abuse, juvenile delinquency, and generational cycles of poverty, which come with a cost not only to the individual, but to the community at large. “But when we identify it early,” says Gallagher-Bernall, “our students become capable readers who achieve both academic and professional success. When a child receives effective remediation and has access to appropriate accommodations, they have more time and energy to devote to the strengths that make them a unique part of our community.” “We have seen the demand for services really grow over the past few years,” says Associate Director, Sarah Alexander. She adds, ”We need to train more instructors, develop new programs, and increase the availability of financial support to families. We’re actively seeking private and grant-based funding to do all of those things and more.”’ In addition to Gallgher-Bernall and Alexander, READMontana currently has twelve part-time employees and serves nearly 50 students and their families. To learn more about the organization, visit readmontana.org.
