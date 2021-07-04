Bozeman Business and Professional Women’s Honors Committee is requesting nominations for the following categories to be awarded at our annual celebration event in October. Categories include employer of the year, woman of achievement and young careerist. Applications for nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Aug. 20. Application forms can be found online at www.bozemanbpw.org/honors and may be submitted online or by email at honors@bozemanbpw.org, or a hard copy can be given to a board member.
You are encouraged to self-nominate or to collaborate with your nominee on the application details. Multiple award applications are welcome; please submit separate forms for each applicant. Award finalists in each category will be notified in August. Winners in each category will be announced during the awards program the evening of our annual celebrations event on October 20. Winners must be present at the event or agree to arrange for a representative to attend on their behalf.
Thank you for taking the time to nominate or apply. We look forward to celebrating these amazing people in our community. With questions, contact honors@bozemanbpw.org.
Sincerely, Melissa Herron, BPW volunteer, on behalf of: Beth Monnin and Anna Smoot, BPW Honors Committee Co-Chairs.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com