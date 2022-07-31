SERVPRO held its 53rd annual convention from July 5-9 at the Hilton Anatole Dallas in Dallas, TX. SERVPRO of Gallatin County received the MILLIONAIRE’S Bronze award at a gala award ceremony that was a highlight of the gathering.
William B. Holland of SERVPRO of Gallatin County joined a group of more than 1,050 franchise owners in attendance. The event also recognized 58 SERVPRO entrepreneurs who surpassed a million dollars in revenue for the first time in the past business year.
“It’s exciting and satisfying to receive this award,” Holland said. “Particularly in this difficult business environment. At a time when there seemed to be more challenges than solutions, SERVPRO continued to provide expert guidance and service.”
This year’s convention, themed “Building Teams, Achieving Dreams,” was the first time since 2019 that the entire SERVPRO franchise system gathered in person for a week of seminars, training sessions, and a franchise-to-franchise exchange of ideas, inspiration, experience, networking, and team building.
