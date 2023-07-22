Administrate, the leading enterprise training operations platform, announced today that it had raised $6.4 million from existing investors Archangels, Mercia, and the Scottish Investment Bank, and that it had welcomed Hambro Perks as a new capital partner. Funds will be deployed to support the company’s rapid growth and continue to meet the needs of its diverse and growing North American enterprise customer base. Administrate is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland, with a USA office in Bozeman, Montana. The deal was led by Hambro Perks who specialize in supporting high-growth scale-up companies that focus on B2B SaaS. “Backing Administrate was an easy decision,” said Usman Ali, Partner at Hambro Perks Growth Debt Fund. “Administrate is an innovative and rapidly expanding business that has continued to deliver double-digit growth within its enterprise customers segment in the last couple of years. Their platform is well suited to the needs of large corporations that operate in multiple geographies. We strongly believe that the business has tremendous growth potential and we look forward to seeing the business expand in the coming years.” The CEO of Administrate, John Peebles, said: “Our team has done an incredible job delivering for our customers. Our capital partners understand the unique opportunity ahead of us, and we’re excited to continue building on our success in a sustainable way. I’m proud of some of the key innovations we’re launching within our platform this year which include our AI-powered scheduler and significant improvements to our headless architecture strategy.”
