Announcing Gallatin Valley’s Premier Senior & Specialty Move Managers. Montana Movers & Shakers is a new Bozeman business, here to provide assistance with downsizing, “aging in place” and relocation of Bozeman seniors in transition. Through thoughtful space planning, strategic sorting and expert organizational assistance we provide the highest level of service to older adults and their families during what can be a challenging time. Our goal is to ease through the process with client centered care and attention to detail. The Montana Movers & Shakers team is compassionate, affordable and can help reduce the stress of change for the Bozeman community. Montana Mover & Shakers Move Managers provide a comprehensive package of services to include: developing an overall move or “age in place” plan; organizing and sorting; customizing floor plans; arranging for profitable disposal of unwanted items through auction, estate sale, consignment, donation or a combination of the above; interviewing, scheduling, and overseeing movers; arranging shipments and storage; professional packing services; unpacking and setting up the new home; and additional services as needed.
