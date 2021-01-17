Yellowstone Safari Company under new ownership
Ken and Susi Sinay have sold Bozeman-based Yellowstone Safari Company (established 2000) to Jason Williams of Jackson, Wyoming. Yellowstone Safari Company has a long and successful history as a custom wildlife tour operator in Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks and the State of Montana. Ken and Susi will continue to be part of the wildland and wildlife conservation community and will continue to operate Yellowstone Llamas, a family suitable backcountry trekking company, as well as Beyond Yellowstone Productions, a new endeavor involving virtual experiences of the natural world.
