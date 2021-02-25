After a year of renovations, Sanderson Stewart, a local community design firm, has officially moved back into their downtown location at 106 East Babcock, Suite L1.
A revolutionary one-on-one stretching boutique, StretchLab, is opening in The Downtowner Building, on the corner of Willson and Main St, with a tentative grand opening of May 1st, 2021. Open to everyone regardless of age or fitness level, StretchLab incorporates targeted stretching routines led by certified Flexologists. Embracing the active lifestyle of local owner, Westen Houle, and the Bozeman community, StretchLab offers recovery and rejuvenation unlike any other. Westen Houle is a Navy Seal veteran that has been a part of the Bozeman community for the past 6 years.
45 Architecture of Bozeman is pleased to announce the opening of a branch in Nashville, TN. Martina Parrish has been promoted to Principal and will oversee the Nashville office. 45 Architecture is a diverse planning, architecture and interior design firm that offers comprehensive services to clients in both the public and private sector. 45 Architecture’s portfolio includes custom, high-end residential homes and many community projects such as, libraries, K-12 education facilities, stadiums, athletic and higher education facilities.
ERA Landmark Real Estate is pleased to announce that several associates across Bozeman and Livingston have been named to the Top 100 agents by ERA Real Estate for sales in 2020. Additionally, ERA Landmark has been ranked the #8 company. The ERA network includes more than 2,200 offices and 36,000 independent REALTORS® across 35 countries and territories.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.