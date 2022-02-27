Montana Red Cross is recruiting phlebotomists to join its blood collection team and is hosting a hiring event at its Blood Donation Center in Bozeman on Saturday, March 5.
Red Cross phlebotomists put their compassion and customer service skills to work to collect the lifesaving blood that cancer patients, accident victims and countless others depend on. No experience is required, and paid training will be provided. Red Cross offers the ability to grow your skills and career within the nation’s top humanitarian organization.
Qualified candidates should have:
· A high school degree or higher
· Effective verbal communication and public relations skills
· A current, valid driver’s license and a good driving record
· The ability to load and unload vehicles with or without reasonable accommodation
Red Cross offers competitive pay, health, dental and vision benefits, 401k and paid time off.
The hiring event runs from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at 300 N. Willson Ave., Suite 2003. To apply in advance visit https://bit.ly/3BI6fjn. Walk-ins are welcome.
