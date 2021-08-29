Business briefs for Aug. 29, 2021 By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 29, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Debra A. Gill, CFRE, FAHP, MPA is proud to announce the launch of Alliance Philanthropy, LLC, a private philanthropy consulting firm based in Bozeman. For the past seven years, Debra has served as Senior Vice President and Director of the Western Division for Ghiorsi & Sorrenti, Inc. Prior to that, she was Executive Vice President of Philanthropy at Bozeman Health Foundation for nearly 17 years and Assistant Director of Development for the MSU Foundation for five years. Alliance Philanthropy, LLC will provide not-for-profit organizations with a full range of customized philanthropic counsel to assist in maximizing their charitable impact. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Debra A. Gill Philanthropy Alliance Philanthropy Llc Consulting Firm Company Bozeman Health Foundation Msu Foundation Senior Vice President Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Juliana Sukut Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you More from this section Kids, families turn out for 10th annual Digger Days Posted: Aug. 28, 2021 Bozeman photonics company lands $12 million natural gas surveying contract Posted: Aug. 25, 2021 City working to update its plan for Bozeman parks and trails Posted: Aug. 19, 2021 Despite 2020 gains, Bozeman tech struggles under housing crunch Posted: Aug. 13, 2021 Letter to the editor: Gutkoski was a tenacious conservation advocate Posted: Aug. 13, 2021 Submit People in Business Submit news about one or several people who have recently been hired, promoted, trained, certified, received education, won awards or other significant news related to their business or career. Submit Submit a Business Brief Business Briefs submissions should announce business news such as changes to location, sale of a business or a new business, awards, grants, company-wide certifications or other significant news at a local business. Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView