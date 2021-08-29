Support Local Journalism


Debra A. Gill, CFRE, FAHP, MPA is proud to announce the launch of Alliance Philanthropy, LLC, a private philanthropy consulting firm based in Bozeman. For the past seven years, Debra has served as Senior Vice President and Director of the Western Division for Ghiorsi & Sorrenti, Inc. Prior to that, she was Executive Vice President of Philanthropy at Bozeman Health Foundation for nearly 17 years and Assistant Director of Development for the MSU Foundation for five years. Alliance Philanthropy, LLC will provide not-for-profit organizations with a full range of customized philanthropic counsel to assist in maximizing their charitable impact.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 

