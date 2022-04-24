Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties, Montana’s No. 1 real estate brokerage, announces the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Pawfect Home Sweepstakes, where individuals can enter for a chance to win a custom-built, pint-sized replica of their own home for their loyal companion.
Through June 6, 2022, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is giving consumers a chance to win their dog, cat, lizard, bird, rabbit or even goldfish a custom-built, pet-sized version of their home for their best friend!
“We all know pets are an extension of our family and we are excited to be able to offer our clients and friends a chance at winning a special gift for their family member. This unique opportunity is available to us for eight weeks and we’d be delighted if someone from our local area won the sweepstakes, so please enter to win!” said Craig Danenhauer, President of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties.
To enter the sweepstakes, consumers can visit www.BHHSpawfecthome.com between April 11, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. EST U.S. and June 6, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. EST U.S. Limit 1 base entry per person per day. There are three prizes of custom-made pet homes available. See official rules eligibility requirements, prize description and limitations. Visit www.BHHSpawfecthome.com for more information.
The League of American Bicyclists recognized WGM Group’s Bozeman office with a Bronze Bicycle Friendly Business (BFB) award, earning it a place alongside over 1,400 businesses across the country contributing to the movement to build a more Bicycle Friendly America.
“We are pleased to honor these new and renewing Bicycle Friendly Businesses, who are helping to get more people on bikes in ways that highlight that the benefits of biking go beyond just the individual or the workplace and into our communities,” said Bill Nesper, executive director of the League of American Bicyclists.
WGM Group joins 32 total new and renewing BFBs in the League’s latest round of business awards and 1,471 total BFBs nationwide, all united in a commitment to transform American workplaces to be more welcoming to both customers and employees who bike. The BFB award recognizes an organization’s contributions in shifting up and accelerating the movement to build a Bicycle Friendly America for everyone.
WGM Group encourages bicycling as an easy option for transportation and provides amenities such as our centrally-located office in downtown Bozeman with excellent adjacent bike infrastructure and incentives such as financial reimbursements for commute trips made via walking, biking, carpooling, or using transit.
“I am proud to work for a company that practices what we preach in terms of creating more bike friendly communities around Montana. Being able to share the joy of biking with my colleagues and clients is truly rewarding,” said Danae Giannetti, a project engineer in Bozeman.
As part of the BFB network, WGM Group will have access to a variety of tools and technical assistance from the League to become even more welcoming to people who bike.
To learn more about the BFB program, or to apply, visit the League online at bikeleague.org/business.
Stockman Bank has been honored by Forbes on its list of the World’s Best Banks for 2022.
“As Montana’s largest family-owned, privately-held community bank, we are proud to be recognized for the outstanding service we provide to our customers and communities,” said Bill Coffee, Stockman Bank CEO. “Our employees put our customers at the center of all we do. The people, businesses and communities of Montana are our only focus, backed by a commitment to local management and decision making. This award is particularly special as it reflects the trust our customers have put in us to meet their financial needs.”
Forbes partnered with market research firm, Statista, to conduct surveys of more than 45,000 consumers across 27 different countries. Participants were asked to rate every bank at which they have/had a checking or savings account on overall recommendation and satisfaction, as well as rate the banks in five different criteria: Trust, Terms & Conditions, Customer Services, Digital Services, and Financial Advice. Forbes final 2022 list recognized the top 500 companies around the world.