Women in Action has changed its name to Wellness In Action. The name was recently changed to be more inclusive and signal to the community that their services are for everyone who lives and works in Big Sky. WIA has been supporting the community for the past 17 years with counseling and enrichment activities. “Women In Action” was founded in 2005 by nine women from Big Sky who wanted to address the concerns of children and families missing out on opportunities for quality education and health and human services.
Wellness In Action provides sliding scale counseling, scholarships for camps and other well-being opportunities. WIA also hosts prevention and support groups focused on substance abuse and suicide prevention.
Wellness In Action collaborates with our local schools, health care providers, law enforcement, local businesses, the Big Sky Resort Tax District, foundations and nonprofits, and Big Sky residents. Big Sky’s local foundations, the Yellowstone Club Community Foundation, the Spanish Peaks Foundation, and the Moonlight Community Foundation have been keystone supporters of WIA.
Community members are invited to volunteer and to make donations to Wellness In Action through https://bigskywia.org or by sending a check to Wellness In Action, P.O. Box 161143, Big Sky, Montana, 59716. Please contact MaryBeth Morand, marybeth@wiabigsky.org for more information.
Simms Fishing Products earned Best in Show honor for its men’s G3 Guide Stockingfoot Wader at the International Fly Tackle Dealer Show. The Bozeman-based company garnered top honors in eight new product categories: men’s waders, women’s waders, men’s wading boots, men’s outerwear, women’s outerwear, women’s general apparel, vest/chest packs and ecofriendly.
Diane Bristol, vice president of community and culture for Simms, was awarded the Lefty Kreh Industry Leadership Award. The award was created by the American Fly Fishing Trade Association in 2018, and recipients are chosen based on exemplary efforts in promoting sustainable growth of the fly-fishing industry.
