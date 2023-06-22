Britain Budding Baseball

Children wait their turn to throw a baseball during the MLB First Pitch Festival on Thursday at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London. 

LONDON — In a country full of soccer, rugby and cricket stars, young Alex Lintern went in a different direction on dress-up day at school.

"I was two people: a baseball player and Spider-Man," the 6-year-old Londoner said.

That was shortly after the World Baseball Classic, where Britain's first-ever win at the tournament sparked some interest back home. Harry Ford, the 20-year-old American catcher with British parents, became a mini-celebrity.


