If you were to pick up the Oxford English Dictionary (as Chrysti M. Smith often does), and flip to the word “logophile,” you would discover that a logophile is a, “person who is obsessively interested in words.”
If the Oxford English Dictionary had any sense, next to the definition would be a small photo of Chrysti the Wordsmith.
For the past 32 years, Smith has been giving Bozemanites a deeper appreciation of language. A voice in the background of everyday life, quietly informing us about the origins and meanings of the words that we use.
Smith started Chrysti the Wordsmith, a series of two-minute long audio pieces, as a sophomore studying anthropology at Montana State. When she landed in the linguistics portion of her studies, she said “it was like a revelation to me, an epiphany.”
“I was so impassioned that I thought everybody else should know a little bit about linguistics too.”
So, she approached KGLT with the idea of recording short segments featuring different words and phrases. Up until that point, she had had no radio experience. “I shouldn’t have been allowed in the studio,” she said.
The daughter of a teacher, growing up on the great empty plains of Northeastern Montana, Smith passed much of her time reading the dictionary. A habit that she continues to this day. She now owns somewhere between 200 and 300 dictionaries and linguistics books.
When choosing words to feature on her show, she’ll sometimes skim the dictionary, waiting for something to catch her eye.
“I can tell when I land on a really great word,” she said. “It’s like that initial moment of excitement or that little shock that you get when you discover something that works at the moment. It makes you happy and you want to share it with other people.”
Smith is proud of the work she had done over the past three decades. And she’s not slowing down. “I feel as excited and enthusiastic about the project as I ever have.”
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.