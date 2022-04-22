 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Word Whiz

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Photo Page, Chrysti the Wordsmith
Buy Now

Chrysti M. Smith records with long-time producer Brodie Cates in the KGLT studios on April 4, 2022.

If you were to pick up the Oxford English Dictionary (as Chrysti M. Smith often does), and flip to the word “logophile,” you would discover that a logophile is a, “person who is obsessively interested in words.”

If the Oxford English Dictionary had any sense, next to the definition would be a small photo of Chrysti the Wordsmith.

For the past 32 years, Smith has been giving Bozemanites a deeper appreciation of language. A voice in the background of everyday life, quietly informing us about the origins and meanings of the words that we use.

Photo Page, Chrysti the Wordsmith
Buy Now

Smith leaves the KGLT studios after recording on April 4, 2022.
Photo Page, Chrysti the Wordsmith
Buy Now

A waveform of Smith's recording in the KGLT studios on April 4, 2022.
Photo Page, Chrysti the Wordsmith
Buy Now

A one-of-a-kind sticker is on the back of Smith's car, a present from her partner, Mark Browning.

Smith started Chrysti the Wordsmith, a series of two-minute long audio pieces, as a sophomore studying anthropology at Montana State. When she landed in the linguistics portion of her studies, she said “it was like a revelation to me, an epiphany.”

“I was so impassioned that I thought everybody else should know a little bit about linguistics too.”

So, she approached KGLT with the idea of recording short segments featuring different words and phrases. Up until that point, she had had no radio experience. “I shouldn’t have been allowed in the studio,” she said.

Photo Page, Chrysti the Wordsmith
Buy Now

Smith is pictured at her home in Belgrade on April 19, 2022.

The daughter of a teacher, growing up on the great empty plains of Northeastern Montana, Smith passed much of her time reading the dictionary. A habit that she continues to this day. She now owns somewhere between 200 and 300 dictionaries and linguistics books.

When choosing words to feature on her show, she’ll sometimes skim the dictionary, waiting for something to catch her eye.

“I can tell when I land on a really great word,” she said. “It’s like that initial moment of excitement or that little shock that you get when you discover something that works at the moment. It makes you happy and you want to share it with other people.”

Smith is proud of the work she had done over the past three decades. And she’s not slowing down. “I feel as excited and enthusiastic about the project as I ever have.”

Photo Page, Chrysti the Wordsmith
Buy Now

Smith flips through her Webster's International Dictionary, printed at the turn of the century, at her home in Belgrade on April 19, 2022.
Photo Page, Chrysti the Wordsmith
Buy Now

A small portion of the 200-300 linguistic books and dictionaries in Smith's library at her home in Belgrade on April 19, 2022.
Photo Page, Chrysti the Wordsmith
Buy Now

Smith takes her dogs, Sheba and Max, for a walk in Belgrade on April 19, 2022. She spends a lot of time thinking about words on these walks.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Tags

Rachel Leathe is a Chronicle staff photographer. She can be reached at rleathe@dailychronicle.com.

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK