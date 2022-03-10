Emmanuel Annan, a Ph.D. student at Montana State, points to fungus on the leaves and stems of his pea plants on March 3, 2022, at the Plant Growth Center. Annan is studying plant genetics and pathology.
A student descends a staircase in the conservatory at the Plant Growth Center on March 2, 2022. The conservatory was created by MSU horticulture students and is used by the plant sciences, art and architecture classes.
Traci Hoogland, a postdoctoral researcher, attempts to breed a cold-tolerant line of barley on March 2, 2022, at the Plant Growth Center. Hoogland works for the MSU Barley Breeding Program as an assistant plant grower.
If you were to fly over Montana State University and look down at the Plant Growth Center, you would see a large brick building with lots of little white rooms coming off of it. Each of these little rooms is a greenhouse, rented to different professor or student in the College of Agriculture, and within each greenhouse is a different plant and project.
“The building runs like a hotel,” David Baumbauer said.
Baumbauer manages the plant hotel along with his assistant manager, Allison Rognlie. They are responsible for maintaining the complex web of greenhouses, which involves everything from preparing potting mixes to changing lightbulbs. They also try to reduce the number of unwelcome guests at the plant center by spraying pesticides two or three times a week.
Montana State professors and students mainly use the greenhouses for teaching and research. They can rent the greenhouses for anywhere from six months to years. Some projects, like potato or winter wheat variety development, have been there since the building was dedicated in April 1987.
Ph.D. student Emmanuel Annan says when he's sad or stressed, he hides out at the Plant Growth Center. He is at MSU studying plant genetics and pathology. In his room at the plant hotel, he’s checking pea plants for levels of resistance to fungi. You can usually find him inside his greenhouse with big headphones covering his ears, bobbing his head to the music and singing loudly to his plants.
Baumbauer says the center is in constant flux with people moving in and out. He’s seen a lot of changes in his 35 years there. But that’s part of what keeps it interesting. “I really like the diversity of projects,” Baumbauer said. “There’s just a wide variety of projects of people associated with them.”
