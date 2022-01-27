Snow Angels

By the time most people get up, make a pot of coffee and start warming up their cars, most city snowplow drivers nearing the end of their shifts.
They begin in the dark, assembling at 3 a.m. under fluorescent lights in a small office at the City Shop Complex.
Among them is Neal Smith, who has worked for the city for two-and-a-half-years. He catches up with his fellow snowplow drivers, talking about issues with the plows or spots on routes that demand more attention than usual, then he fires up his 60,000-pound plow and departs into the night.
The map of his route is firmly imprinted on his mind. Driving loops around the dark city may seem tedious, but for Smith it’s easy to stay engaged. He stays attuned to his mission, despite never getting more than a handful of hours of sleep and not drinking coffee or energy drink to stay awake. He says he used to drink Coke but has made a New Year’s resolution to cut back.
Whether it's plowing freshly fallen snow, sanding intersections or helping haul cars out of ditches, Smith navigates the city with ease.
At the end of the day, he goes back to the shop, parks his plow and drives home on roads clear of snow.
At least for now.
