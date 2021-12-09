Photo Essay: Eight Days of Light Rachel Leathe and Sam Wilson Rachel Leathe Author email Dec 9, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Now A sign in the Mansfield's home counts down the days until Hanukkah, on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle The fire alarm blared through the Mansfield’s home on Nov. 28, signaling that the first night of Hanukkah had begun. Michael Mansfield smiled as he waved a hand towel at the smoke alarm on the ceiling, remarking on the vast amount of grease used to make a traditional Hanukkah feast.Hanukkah celebrates a time in Jewish history when a small amount of oil miraculously lasted eight days. Jewish people honor that history by cooking foods that require a lot of oil, such as sufganiyot, a kind of jelly-filled donut, and latkes, a potato pancake. Buy Now Randee Mansfield, affectionately known as Bubbe (Yiddish for grandmother), helps her granddaughter, Avery Mansfield, make latkes on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle A dozen or so years ago, Ashley and Michael Mansfield left Texas and moved to Bozeman, leaving behind siblings, aunts, uncles, and grandparents, to start their own family, with their own traditions. They were later joined in Bozeman by their nephew, Ben Mansfield, who was drawn to Bozeman by the university.Although Hanukkah is a relatively minor holiday in the Jewish tradition, it gives people a reason to get together, cook, eat, give gifts and practice their beliefs. No two Hanukkah celebrations are identical. Some families build Hanukkah houses out of gingerbread, others adorn themselves with funny sweaters with sayings like, "Gelt Digger" and "Nun, Gimel, Hay, Shin.” Some may only light a menorah. Buy Now Madison Mansfield, 8, prepares to open her first present of Hanukkah on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Last Sunday, the Mansfields, like many other Jewish families across the valley, gathered around their menorahs, signing “Maoz Tzur” as they lit their last candles. They celebrated with two other Jewish families, eating, drinking, and opening presents. As they celebrated, their candles slowly transformed into tiny puddles of wax, one-by-one fading into nine little puffs of smoke, silently drifting towards the ceiling. Buy Now The congregation at Temple Beth Shalom meets for their Shabbat Hanukkah service in Bozeman on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Members of the Mansfield family follow along in a service book during the Shabbat Hanukkah service at Temple Beth Shalom in Bozeman on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Ashley Mansfield laughs as her daughter, Madison Mansfield, hops up onto an enormous present from her grandma, Randee Mansfield, on the first night of Hanukkah, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Cameron Mansfield, 14, plays with a dreidel during the Shabbat Hanukkah service at Temple Beth Shalom in Bozeman on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Sam WIlson/RFA/Chronicle Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hanukkah Michael Mansfield Gastronomy Food Gimel Shin Hay Ashley Menorah Rachel Leathe Rachel Leathe is a Chronicle staff photographer. She can be reached at rleathe@dailychronicle.com. Author email Follow Rachel Leathe Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you