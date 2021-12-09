Offers go here

Photo Essay: Eight Days of Light

Hanukkah Photo Page
A sign in the Mansfield's home counts down the days until Hanukkah, on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

The fire alarm blared through the Mansfield’s home on Nov. 28, signaling that the first night of Hanukkah had begun. Michael Mansfield smiled as he waved a hand towel at the smoke alarm on the ceiling, remarking on the vast amount of grease used to make a traditional Hanukkah feast.

Hanukkah celebrates a time in Jewish history when a small amount of oil miraculously lasted eight days. Jewish people honor that history by cooking foods that require a lot of oil, such as sufganiyot, a kind of jelly-filled donut, and latkes, a potato pancake.

Hanukkah Photo Page
Randee Mansfield, affectionately known as Bubbe (Yiddish for grandmother), helps her granddaughter, Avery Mansfield, make latkes on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

A dozen or so years ago, Ashley and Michael Mansfield left Texas and moved to Bozeman, leaving behind siblings, aunts, uncles, and grandparents, to start their own family, with their own traditions. They were later joined in Bozeman by their nephew, Ben Mansfield, who was drawn to Bozeman by the university.

Although Hanukkah is a relatively minor holiday in the Jewish tradition, it gives people a reason to get together, cook, eat, give gifts and practice their beliefs. No two Hanukkah celebrations are identical. Some families build Hanukkah houses out of gingerbread, others adorn themselves with funny sweaters with sayings like, "Gelt Digger" and "Nun, Gimel, Hay, Shin.” Some may only light a menorah.

Hanukkah Photo Page
Madison Mansfield, 8, prepares to open her first present of Hanukkah on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

Last Sunday, the Mansfields, like many other Jewish families across the valley, gathered around their menorahs, signing “Maoz Tzur” as they lit their last candles. They celebrated with two other Jewish families, eating, drinking, and opening presents. As they celebrated, their candles slowly transformed into tiny puddles of wax, one-by-one fading into nine little puffs of smoke, silently drifting towards the ceiling.

Hanukkah
The congregation at Temple Beth Shalom meets for their Shabbat Hanukkah service in Bozeman on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.
Hanukkah
Members of the Mansfield family follow along in a service book during the Shabbat Hanukkah service at Temple Beth Shalom in Bozeman on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.
Hanukkah Photo Page
Ashley Mansfield laughs as her daughter, Madison Mansfield, hops up onto an enormous present from her grandma, Randee Mansfield, on the first night of Hanukkah, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.
Hanukkah Photo Page
Cameron Mansfield, 14, plays with a dreidel during the Shabbat Hanukkah service at Temple Beth Shalom in Bozeman on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.

Rachel Leathe is a Chronicle staff photographer. She can be reached at rleathe@dailychronicle.com.

