DSC_3972.jpg

Every day for the past year, I did one thing without fail: I held a camera and took a picture.

Some days lots of pictures. Some days only one.

As the year wore on, I printed off my favorite images for each day and put them in a book labelled, "2021." Now the book is bursting at the seams, held together with blue tape, and I've had to use the backs of some of the pages in order to squeeze in November and December. But it's nice to have something to hold on to.

Something physical that proves that I was here, every day, with a camera, taking photos.

20210107-news-night-snow-041 .jpg
20210108-PDJ-117.jpg
20210315-pdj-261.jpg
Wild

Hay bales decorated to emulate the American Flag welcome visitors as they enter Wilsall on July 6, 2021.
20210711-pdj-690.jpg
Green Algae

Green algae coats rocks along the shore of the Gallatin River near Big Sky on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.
20211023-pdj-172.jpg
20211113-pdj-126.jpg
20210430-pdj-400.jpg
-pdj-20210908_0587.jpg
-pdj-20210916_0225.jpg

Rachel Leathe is a Chronicle staff photographer. She can be reached at rleathe@dailychronicle.com.

