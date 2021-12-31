Photo du Jour Rachel Leathe, Staff Photographer Rachel Leathe Author email Dec 31, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ADRIAN SANCHEZ-GONZALEZ Every day for the past year, I did one thing without fail: I held a camera and took a picture.Some days lots of pictures. Some days only one. As the year wore on, I printed off my favorite images for each day and put them in a book labelled, "2021." Now the book is bursting at the seams, held together with blue tape, and I've had to use the backs of some of the pages in order to squeeze in November and December. But it's nice to have something to hold on to.Something physical that proves that I was here, every day, with a camera, taking photos. Hay bales decorated to emulate the American Flag welcome visitors as they enter Wilsall on July 6, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Green algae coats rocks along the shore of the Gallatin River near Big Sky on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle ADRIAN SANCHEZ-GONZALEZ Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Camera Image Photo Photography December November Physical Back Rachel Leathe Rachel Leathe is a Chronicle staff photographer. She can be reached at rleathe@dailychronicle.com. Author email Follow Rachel Leathe Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest Local Darian White's career-high 29 points come in Montana State women's loss at Weber State 4 hrs ago Weber State's Koby McEwen scores 31 in win over Montana State men 4 hrs ago GVLT completes its 120th conservation easement near Big Sky 9 hrs ago Bozeman Warming Center opening during weekend days as temps dip below zero 10 hrs ago