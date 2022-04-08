Tim Wenthe likes animals. Always has. There’s rarely been a time in his life when he was without a dog.
But his appreciation for four-legged creatures isn’t limited to domesticated animals. As an animal control officer, a large part of his job is dealing with wildlife of all sorts, and communicating with the people who call in.
“A lot of people think of us as dog catchers, but there’s so much more to it,” he said.
Wenthe has been working for animal control for four years. He moved to Bozeman from Indiana nearly 20 years ago for the “wilderness and mountains.” He worked at the detention center, for MSU Police and the Livingston Motor Vehicle Division before landing at Bozeman's animal control department. Most of his days are spent patrolling problem areas, talking to the public and responding to complaints.
The calls change with the seasons.
“We’re approaching spring so very shortly we’re going to start to get inundated with calls of mother ducks with ducklings,” Wenthe said.
Sometimes a mother duck gets hit on the road, leaving behind a small flock of orphaned ducklings. When that happens, Wenthe is responsible for gathering the ducklings and finding them a new mother.
He usually cruises the neighboring ponds until he finds a mom with ducklings. Then he releases the orphans.
“Instantly they unite,” he said, “and the mother duck went from a family of four to a family of twelve.”
