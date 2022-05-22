Keep it rolling

Jeff King has done a lot in his 69 years on earth. Born and raised in Gardiner, King joined the Navy at 19. He served during Vietnam as an aviation electronics technician before returning to Bozeman to attend Montana State University on the G.I. Bill.
He eventually left MSU to attend photo equipment trade school and opened his own camera repair company, which operated in Bozeman for 10 years. Then he moved to Northern California where he held an array of jobs — executive director of two Waldorf Schools, managing manufacturing for a laser craft company, designing software for wineries, leading the city of Ukiah's IT department, as well as a role as the executive director for a community health company — until he was pulled back to Montana to help out at his brother's septic company.
"He's done everything under the sun," said Andrew Olivo, King's sole employee at his latest venture, King Rollers.
For the past seven years King has been making what he describes as "some of the highest quality cannabis and tobacco rolling machines on the market" in an unassuming green and white garage in Belgrade.
He and his son, Brandon King, got the idea after inheriting a Sears Roebuck cigar roller from Jeff's parents. They began selling their design in California in 2013 after they realized that, as Jeff puts it, "no one else was making cigar rollers really."
They make six different kinds of wooden rollers plus a new line of food-grade commercial rollers, all of which are sold through Amazon, Etsy and their website. They ship their creations all over the United States and the world, with a lot ending up in Florida, California, Texas and Washington.
When asked what King plans to do after this he laughed before replying, "death." In reality though, he said he plans to retire with his wife in California, hoping that one day his grandson will take over the family business.
