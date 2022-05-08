 Skip to main content
Bird's Eye View

Vehicles travel through downtown Bozeman on May 2, 2022.

If you were to look at Bozeman from above, what would you see?

You could watch Montana State University students playing hacky sack, people commuting to work and families playing pickleball.

Montana State students Oskar Robinson, Isabel Masi and Marty Rygh pass a hacky sack to each other at Cooper Park on May 2, 2022.
A car drives past the old grain elevators at Story Mill on May 2, 2022.

You could see the rounded caps of the Story Mill grain elevators, where in 1882, Nelson Story drained the wetlands to make way for his water-powered mill.

You could also gaze down at bulldozers as they removed dirt from an empty lot to make way for a hotel.

You could watch hikers wind their way up the majestic mountains. And water flow down from Hyalite Reservoir.

You could witness all the ways that Bozeman keeps changing and all the ways it remains the same.

An old Dodge pickup is parked in front of the Haufbrau on May 2, 2022.
Devon Eshbaugh, Piper Stock, Andrea Stock, Archy Stock and Doug Stock play pickleball at Bogert Park on May 2, 2022. They were celebrating Piper's eleventh birthday.
Large puddles form in the parking lot across from Bozeman High School on May 2, 2022.
Cars park along South 20th Avenue on May 2, 2022.
TJ Williams, Marcus Wood and Ethan Skidmore throw a baseball around Centennial Park on May 2, 2022.

Rachel Leathe is a Chronicle staff photographer. She can be reached at rleathe@dailychronicle.com.

