Behind The Scenes Rachel Leathe, Staff Photographer Jan 13, 2022 A group of photographers gather below the stage to photograph the award ceremony after North Dakota State won the FCS championship match at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on Jan. 8, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle There's a lot that goes into a championship football game.First of all, there's waking up at 6 a.m. Then there's the endless, lukewarm drizzle. At 7 a.m. there's the hotel breakfast and then at 8 a.m. the tailgaters screaming outside the stadium.Under bright lights in the press box, there are two ESPN commentators. There's also a pink donut and huckleberry butter. Finally, there are wet socks and grass stains. Buy Now ESPN commentators Dave Flemming and Jay Walker report from the press box, high above the field at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on Jan. 8, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Breakfast consisted of french toast with huckleberry butter, eggs, peppers, fresh fruit and coffee at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on Jan. 8, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle There are also swarms of photographers, steaming in the photo editing room, jockeying to use the limited power outlets. And the eight hours of editing, long after the game is over.After all the fans have gone back to their hotels to celebrate or nurse their wounds, and the two teams are on flights back to their hometowns, there are still reporters and photographers huddled over their laptops in small restaurant booths, working on the next day's sports section. Making sure the photos are all laid out and the text is all edited.There's a lot that goes into a championship football game. Buy Now From left, Parker Cotton, Sam Herder and Colton Pool grab a bite to eat as they work late into the night putting the final touches on their coverage of the FCS championship match between Montana State and North Dakota State on Jan. 8, 2022, at the Suburban Yacht Club in Frisco, Texas. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now The Spirit of the West Marching Band files through security at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport before boarding a charter plane to Frisco, Texas on Jan. 7, 2022. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Some of the essentials I used to photograph the game. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Each pass it tiered to give you access to different parts of the stadium. My pass was Tier 2, a photographers pass that, paired with the yellow sticker, gave me field access. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle