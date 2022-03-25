Another Spin

If you happened to look up when driving along West Main Street in late September, you might have caught a glimpse of a small neon cactus in a window above Rook’s Games and More. That little neon sign was a beacon for Cactus Records & Gifts, sending out a subtle message over Main Street: Cactus had found a new home.
Cactus Records got its start on the corner of Baxter and Willson in the '70s in a building that owner Mike “Bueno” Good described as, “not much bigger than a Suburban.” From that location, it moved to the basement of the Baxter Hotel until about 1985, when it found its space at 29 West Main Street. It would remain there for the next 36 years.
Good took over the reins of Cactus Records and Gifts in 2001 after working many different jobs, including managing a small book store in Big Sky and later working at a record label in San Fransisco.
Over time, Good watched the face of downtown Bozeman change. He also watched rent creep up around Cactus. Luckily, his rent stayed affordable for many years, until June 2021 when the owners told him they were planning on selling the building.
It would have been easy for Good to close Cactus permanently, but he decided to continue the legacy of the beloved store and move the business once again.
In September he found a storefront for sale at 2740 West Main Street. He and his staff began the weeks-long process of selling off merchandise and preparing for the move while contractors got the new space ready.
Good said the community support and support from his staff was tremendous. Nearly 80 donors contributed to a Go Fund Me to keep staff employed during the move. He said customers also turned out to give Cactus “some of the best weeks of business we’ve ever had.”
While it was sad and overwhelming to move from downtown, Good’s relieved to finally be in their new home.
“I love it,” he said, “And the community loves it. And I think the world would be a very sad place without Cactus Records.”
