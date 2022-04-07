Animal Control Officer Tim Wenthe responds to a complaint on March 7, 2022.
Animal Control Officer Tim Wenthe shares a desk with Crash Investigator Mike Williams on March 7, 2022, at the downtown office of the Bozeman Police Department.
Animal Control Officer Tim Wenthe stops to say hello to a cat while responding to a call on March 7, 2022.
An array of lint rollers sit on Animal Control Officer Tim Wenthe's desk on March 7, 2022, in the downtown Bozeman Police Department office on March 7, 2022.
Animal Control Officer Tim Wenthe talks to a couple about their off-leash dog on April 5, 2022, at Baxter Square Park.
Animal Control Officer Tim Wenthe is pictured outside the Law and Justice Center on April 5, 2022. Wenthe is responsible for prosecuting his own civil cases on behalf of the city.
Animal Control Officer Tim Wenthe responds to a call while patrolling Baxter Square Park on April 5, 2022.
Animal Control Officer Tim Wenthe records a phone conversation with a caller for his records on April 5, 2022.
Animal Control Officer Tim Wenthe patrols Lindley Park on March 7, 2022. Animal control responds to lots of complaints of off-leash dogs.
Thank you notes decorate a bulletin board in Animal Control Officer Tim Wenthe's office in the downtown Bozeman Police Department office on March 7, 2022.
Subscribe
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Rachel Leathe is a Chronicle staff photographer. She can be reached at rleathe@dailychronicle.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.