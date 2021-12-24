A Nice Walk Rachel Leathe, Staff Photographer Rachel Leathe Author email Dec 24, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Now Max is elated be be released from his kennel on Nov. 27, 2021, near Great Falls. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle As a 16-year-old vegetarian growing up in Great Falls, I never imagined I would enjoy bird hunting with my dad. In fact, part of my reason for becoming a vegetarian was to get out of helping process deer in the garage, hands covered in cold blood, sticky with freshly ground burger, with only a small space heater to keep warm.But that was before. Before I watched my dad’s hair start to freckle with gray and eventually turn completely white. Before I noticed the new wrinkles appearing on his face, where before there had been none. And before last May, when I found myself bawling as I drove through a snowstorm at break-neck speeds from Missoula to Great Falls to visit my Dad after a pulmonary embolism landed him a three-day stay in the local hospital.So that’s why, as a now 29-year-old vegetarian, I found myself basking in the heat of my dad’s giant Ford truck, listening to his hunting dog, Max, whine from the back seat as the tires went from pavement to gravel and our destination grew closer. Buy Now My dad prepares his shotgun before venturing out into the field to try his luck. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle We had gotten lucky.A break in Great Falls’ infamous and unrelenting wind had given us a narrow window to hunt. Better yet, there was still enough of a breeze to carry the scent of Hungarian partridge, pheasant and sharp-tailed grouse to Max’s sensitive nose. Buy Now A raven hovers over us while we search for game birds. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Upon arriving at our destination, my dad unleashed Max from his pen and we clambered over a barbed wire fence, trying to catch up with Max, who was running in huge, arching circles around us, ears flapping and drool flying from his mouth.As we walked through the wheat stubble, we stumbled across bones of long-dead cows and deer, bleached white by the sun. A pair of short-eared owls circled over us, unfazed by Max. Buy Now One of two short-eared owls turns before disappearing over a hill. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now My dad holds up a piece of wheat left over from the harvest, explaining that this is why game birds like to hang out at the edges of such fields. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle My dad recounted old hunting stories from past escapades with Max and the dogs before Max, memories triggered by the landscape around us. Buy Now Max picks up the scent of a covey of Hungarian partridge. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle As we turned to walk back toward the truck, Max pointed a covey of Hungarian partridge. They flushed before we were able to get a gun or camera up for a shot.Despite walking away empty-handed, I made my dad pause for a group photo before we left. It didn't really matter whether we shot something. I took a nice walk with my dad. Buy Now My dad and I take a photo together before heading home. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now My dad removes the end off of his water tube to fill Max's collapsable bowl. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now We begin to turn west, heading in a loop back towards the truck. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Max all tuckered out after running circles around us all morning. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Max Ornithology Zoology Hungarian Partridge Dad Covey Hunting Deer Vegetarian Rachel Leathe Rachel Leathe is a Chronicle staff photographer. She can be reached at rleathe@dailychronicle.com. Author email Follow Rachel Leathe Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you