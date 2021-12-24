Offers go here

A Nice Walk

Great Falls Bird Hunting
Max is elated be be released from his kennel on Nov. 27, 2021, near Great Falls.

As a 16-year-old vegetarian growing up in Great Falls, I never imagined I would enjoy bird hunting with my dad. In fact, part of my reason for becoming a vegetarian was to get out of helping process deer in the garage, hands covered in cold blood, sticky with freshly ground burger, with only a small space heater to keep warm.

But that was before.

Before I watched my dad’s hair start to freckle with gray and eventually turn completely white. Before I noticed the new wrinkles appearing on his face, where before there had been none. And before last May, when I found myself bawling as I drove through a snowstorm at break-neck speeds from Missoula to Great Falls to visit my Dad after a pulmonary embolism landed him a three-day stay in the local hospital.

So that’s why, as a now 29-year-old vegetarian, I found myself basking in the heat of my dad’s giant Ford truck, listening to his hunting dog, Max, whine from the back seat as the tires went from pavement to gravel and our destination grew closer.

Great Falls Bird Hunting
My dad prepares his shotgun before venturing out into the field to try his luck.

We had gotten lucky.

A break in Great Falls’ infamous and unrelenting wind had given us a narrow window to hunt. Better yet, there was still enough of a breeze to carry the scent of Hungarian partridge, pheasant and sharp-tailed grouse to Max’s sensitive nose.

Great Falls Bird Hunting
A raven hovers over us while we search for game birds.

Upon arriving at our destination, my dad unleashed Max from his pen and we clambered over a barbed wire fence, trying to catch up with Max, who was running in huge, arching circles around us, ears flapping and drool flying from his mouth.

As we walked through the wheat stubble, we stumbled across bones of long-dead cows and deer, bleached white by the sun. A pair of short-eared owls circled over us, unfazed by Max.

Great Falls Bird Hunting
One of two short-eared owls turns before disappearing over a hill.
Great Falls Bird Hunting
My dad holds up a piece of wheat left over from the harvest, explaining that this is why game birds like to hang out at the edges of such fields.

My dad recounted old hunting stories from past escapades with Max and the dogs before Max, memories triggered by the landscape around us.

Great Falls Bird Hunting
Max picks up the scent of a covey of Hungarian partridge.

As we turned to walk back toward the truck, Max pointed a covey of Hungarian partridge. They flushed before we were able to get a gun or camera up for a shot.

Despite walking away empty-handed, I made my dad pause for a group photo before we left. It didn't really matter whether we shot something. I took a nice walk with my dad.

Great Falls Bird Hunting
My dad and I take a photo together before heading home.
Great Falls Bird Hunting
My dad removes the end off of his water tube to fill Max's collapsable bowl.
Great Falls Bird Hunting
We begin to turn west, heading in a loop back towards the truck.
Great Falls Bird Hunting
Max all tuckered out after running circles around us all morning.

Rachel Leathe is a Chronicle staff photographer. She can be reached at rleathe@dailychronicle.com.

