Bozeman School Board trustees have the wholly unenviable task of setting policy for in-person classes in the midst of a bad and possibly worsening pandemic. The difficulties they face are evident in a number of split trustee votes on how to proceed. But collectively they are managing to establish reasonable policy. And the constituents affected by that policy need to appreciate that.
Board members are tasked with striking a balance between the safety of teachers and students and their respective families and the educational benefits and emotional welfare of the students. Under policy adopted this week, middle schools will join elementary schools with five days of in-person instruction per week on Feb. 2, and the high schools are slated to expand in-person learning to four days a week starting Jan. 27. But the board reserved the right to alter the policy based on future disease transmission data — as they should.
The pressure on board members must be immense. The families of students are split on the issue with those advocating more in-person learning and those opting for online learning equally passionate about their views. Trustees’ phones must be ringing off the proverbial hook.
As we all do our best to cope with this pandemic, consider what lies ahead: Montana State University students have returned and without question some have brought the virus with them. We know from experience in the fall how this plays out. As the spring semester unfolds there will be significant numbers of MSU-related infections. And those will ripple out into the community.
In the next few weeks, the MSU effect, coupled with infections emerging from ill-advised holiday gatherings could bring a surge in local infections and hospitalizations. If that happens, the outlook for returning to full-time in-person classes in the school district could change dramatically. That will force some hard decisions from the school board trustees.
The wild card in all this is vaccination. If sufficient doses of vaccine become available and are administered, it could help bend the infection trend curve down. That will make more classroom teaching safely possible.
The board is wise to keep its options open. And we will all be wise to extend some understanding for the difficult decisions the trustees face.
