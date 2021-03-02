A Bozeman couple donated $1 million to a Special Olympics Montana endowment that aims to raise $10 million.
Mike and Cyndi Huempfner donated the money to the organization’s endowment, titled Reveal the Champion in All of Us, according to a news release from the nonprofit.
Cyndi said in the release she and her husband cherished the organization for so many years and wanted to make sure that its mission lived on forever. She said the couple felt blessed to be able to support the organization.
“As a volunteer for our local and area program for 20 plus years, I’ve seen first-hand how meaningful and inclusive the program is for the athletes, and how impactful it is for their families and communities,” Cyndi said.
The nonprofit has so far received $7 million in donations to the endowment campaign, according to the release.
A family in Sheridan, Wyoming, and another family in Great Falls each donated $1 million to the campaign. The Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation of Missoula also donated $1 million.
Jim Foley, chairman of the campaign, said the money from the endowment will be shared with local and area programs across the state to underwrite sustainable programs and growth.
Bob Norbie, chairman of the endowment, said the Huempfners have been instrumental in helping the nonprofit grow and succeed in Gallatin County. He said Cyndi has worn many caps within the organization, including being the treasurer for the nonprofit’s local branch.
“As part of that, she’s embraced and championed the local fundraising efforts as well over this period of time,” Norbie said.
Norbie described the Huempfners as “gracious, humble and enormously generous” with their time and talent. He said the family likely doesn’t care about the publicity, but “if it inspires others to support, then it’s a message worth sharing.”
“They are doing this for reasons other than than themselves. This is about taking care of other people,” Norbie said.
The endowment was launched in 2016 and it was scheduled to last five years, Norbie said.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the nonprofit decided to extend the end date until June 30. Fans of the organization since have “stepped forward” and helped out with donations.
People who want to contribute to the endowment can email Norbie at bnorbie@somt.org.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.