Bozeman city commissioners will review a controversial project to redo Kagy Boulevard on Tuesday.
The information session will address the planned expansion of Kagy between South 19th and Willson avenues to four lanes. Roundabouts at 11th and 7th streets are also proposed, as is adding separate pathways for bicyclists and pedestrians on both sides of traffic.
The project drew pushback last year when the city commission was approving Bozeman’s capital improvement plan, which included an allocation for Kagy Boulevard.
At the time, several residents urged the city to not approve funds for the project, arguing it endorses increased car travel rather than multi-modal transportation, would isolate some neighborhoods around Kagy and that more public input was needed.
Several commissioners also expressed concern about the project during meetings last year.
“I think the design as presented, the design we have right now, has the potential to bifurcate our community, and I’m not sure that’s in the best interest of our community right now,” Commissioner Jennifer Madgic said during a December commission meeting.
While the commissioners were reviewing the capital improvement plan, city manager Jeff Mihelich suggested the city hold an information session to hear residents’ concerns about the project to potentially adjust the project.
Tuesday’s session will cover the project’s status, projected costs and the history of the proposal, public works director Mitch Reister said. Commissioners do not make any formal decisions during work sessions.
The project is still being designed, according to the city, but is being managed by the Montana Department of Transportation. Reister said the project is slated for construction in 2025.
The project is expected to cost $16.8 million, with $4 million falling to the city. Reister said the city has flexibility in selecting the “overarching design components” of the project as long as they meet MDT’s requirements.
Bozeman Health, Museum of the Rockies and the Gallatin Valley Land Trust are also involved in the project planning, Reister said.
