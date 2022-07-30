Bozeman Bucks v Monarchs (copy)
Buy Now

Bozeman Bucks starting pitcher Dillon Coleman pitches against Medicine Hat Moose Monarchs on July 15 at Heroes Park.

 Ridley Hudson/Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Bozeman Bucks season ended Friday with a 3-0 loss to the Kalispell Lakers in a loser-out game at the Montana-Alberta American Legion Baseball Class AA tournament in Billings.

The Bucks were the eighth and final team to qualify for the tournament and lost their opener by a slim 1-0 margin to the top-seeded Billings Royals on Wednesday. Bozeman kept its season alive with an 8-5 win on Thursday that eliminated the No. 4 seed Missoula Mavericks.

The Bozeman offense had trouble in the third game of the tournament, managing just five hits. Only in the top of the seventh inning did Bozeman get two hits in the same frame. Bryce Hampton and Dillon Coleman each singled with one out, but teammates were unable to bring them home.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you