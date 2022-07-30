The Bozeman Bucks season ended Friday with a 3-0 loss to the Kalispell Lakers in a loser-out game at the Montana-Alberta American Legion Baseball Class AA tournament in Billings.
The Bucks were the eighth and final team to qualify for the tournament and lost their opener by a slim 1-0 margin to the top-seeded Billings Royals on Wednesday. Bozeman kept its season alive with an 8-5 win on Thursday that eliminated the No. 4 seed Missoula Mavericks.
The Bozeman offense had trouble in the third game of the tournament, managing just five hits. Only in the top of the seventh inning did Bozeman get two hits in the same frame. Bryce Hampton and Dillon Coleman each singled with one out, but teammates were unable to bring them home.
The Lakers, the No. 6 seed, scored one run in the second inning on a sacrifice fly from Grady Drish. Ostyn Brennan had an RBI double in the third inning, and Oscar Kallis followed later with an RBI single.
Jackson Burke pitched a full six innings for Bozeman. He allowed eight hits and struck out four while walking one. All runs against him were earned.
Max Holden pitched seven innings for Kalispell. He walked two and struck out five.
Hampton led the Bucks with two hits. Coleman, River Smith and Max Matteucci each had one hit. Hampton and Andrew Western also earned one walk each. Hampton also stole one base.
The Bucks finished their season with a 22-39 record.
