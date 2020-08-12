A rapidly spreading timber and brush fire in the Lemhi Valley contributed to smoky air conditions in the Gallatin Valley on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Bear Creek fire at Lemhi Pass grew from around 100 acres Tuesday morning to 1,500 acres Wednesday morning, according to officials from the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.
Don Hammack, a fire spokesperson, said by Wednesday afternoon, the blaze grew to 2,000 acres. Fire officials will be closing the area in the interest of public safety, according to Hammack.
Federal, state and local crews responded to the blaze, which straddles the Montana-Idaho southwest of Dillon. Red flag warning conditions including high winds, low humidity and dry fuels made attacks from the ground and air difficult, according to a news release.
In addition to state and local crews, crews from the Bitterroot National Forest, Arizona and Oregon are responding to the blaze, according to Hammack. Two Type 1 crews, two Type 2 crews, a Type 2 Initial attack crew, two helicopters, and six engines initially responded to the fire. More resources arrived Wednesday.
Hammock said Tuesday was an active day, and unusually low humidity Tuesday night caused the fire to spread. He said conditions were expected to improve Thursday.
Smoke from the fire drifted to the Gallatin Valley Tuesday afternoon, contributing to hazy skies and moderate air quality that continued Wednesday.
Katie Alexander, meteorologist for the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, said smoke in the valley probably came from multiple fires, including several fires in northern California.
Alexander said smoke from the Red Salmon Complex in California has been traveling eastward, negatively impacting air quality across Montana.
A low pressure system headed for the Bozeman area later this week should clear the smoke from northern California, Alexander said.
But she couldn’t say whether the system would also push out smoke from the Bear Creek fire.
“Fires burning locally may continue to impact air quality,” she wrote in a news release.
Forest Service officials wrote that smoke laying in valleys Wednesday morning might “kick up” as the day progressed. Smoke from the Bear Creek fire could be seen across the Big Hole Valley, Lemhi Valley, Dillon and Salmon, Idaho, on Wednesday.
Higher winds tend to occur in the afternoon, which could contribute to the “kick up,” according to Alexander. A Red Flag Warning issued for south central Montana expires Wednesday at midnight.
Air quality in Bozeman was listed as “moderate” Wednesday morning, but shifted to “good” Wednesday afternoon.
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services recommends that in moderate air quality conditions, “unusually sensitive people,” including children ages five and below and people with chronic respiratory or cardiovascular conditions, should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion.
