A wildfire south of the most famous geyser in Yellowstone National Park picked up this weekend, growing to more than 5 square miles and briefly closing a road in the park.
The Lone Star fire was listed at 3,342 acres Monday morning on the fire information site InciWeb. That's a significant increase over the 1,500 acres it was listed at the day before.
The lightning-caused fire has been burning about three miles south of Old Faithful since Aug. 22. After nearing 1,000 acres by the end of August, it slowed down a bit. But activity increased beginning on Friday, when the fire reached more than 1,200 acres.
The road between Old Faithful and West Thumb closed briefly on Saturday but is open again. Trailheads in that area are still closed to the public.
So far, the fire hasn't threatened any structures. It has mostly moved away from the developed area around Old Faithful, but fire crews have done work to prepare the historic buildings in the area for the possibility that the fire might go that way. The fire is about a mile from a backcountry cabin.
Otherwise crews are letting the fire play its natural role in the ecosystem. It's burning lodgepole pine, spruce and fir in a part of the park that hasn't burned in a long time.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Michael Wright can be reached at mwright@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2638.