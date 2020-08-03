Firefighters are battling a blaze on the west side of the Tobacco Root Mountains.
The Old Baldy fire is about 6 miles northeast of the town of Sheridan, according to the U.S. Forest Service. It was estimated at about 75 acres in size Monday.
Lightning sparked the fire on Saturday.
An update sent Monday morning listed the fire at 0% containment. It's burning subalpine fir and dead white bark pine trees.
On Sunday, it made short crown runs and torched single trees and some groups of trees. Fire activity was expected to be similar on Monday. Crews are working to keep the blaze from growing, the update said.
Among the people at the blaze, there are 15 smokejumpers. Type 1 crews and Forest Service district fire personnel are there. Three helicopters are working the blaze.
