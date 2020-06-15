Fire crews corralled a small blaze in the mountains southeast of Big Sky on Sunday.
The U.S. Forest Service announced Monday that the Porcupine Creek fire was completely contained. The fire burned grass and some mature Douglas fir trees, covering about a quarter of an acre.
The cause is still under investigation.
The Big Sky Fire Department responded to the fire Sunday afternoon, according to a news release from the Forest Service. It was about 5 miles southeast of Big Sky, and a mile east of Porcupine Trailhead.
Forest Service firefighters responded to the blaze, too. The release said 12 firefighters were still there on Monday, mopping it up.
Smoke may be visible from Highway 191 as crews finish putting out the remaining hot spots.
Cloud cover and chances of rain over the next few days should help fire crews.
