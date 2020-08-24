An air quality alert has been issued for much of southwestern Montana because of wildfire smoke.
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality issued an alert for Gallatin, Park, Madison, Beaverhead, Deer Lodge, Granite, Jefferson Missoula, Ravalli and Silver Bow counties. The alert will be in effect until further notice, DEQ said.
Air quality was listed as "unhealthy for sensitive groups" in Bozeman, Dillon and Hamilton on Monday.
State officials recommend that children, the elderly and people with respiratory problems or heart disease avoid prolonged exertion outside. Everyone else should limit their exertion.
Hazy skies have been covering Bozeman for days now, with much of the smoke coming from fires in California. DEQ officials said a change in the weather will keep California wildfire smoke to the south, but it may still affect southwestern Montana. Places farther north may see better air quality.
A new fire started west of Bozeman on Sunday, and Yellowstone National Park has a fire burning a few hundred acres just south of Old Faithful.
The biggest fire in the region is still raging, almost two weeks after it was first detected. The Bear Creek fire, on Lemhi Pass near the Montana-Idaho border, was estimated at 10,706 acres Monday morning, according to the fire information service InciWeb. It is 60% contained.
The cost of the fire — which was first detected Aug. 11 — has climbed well into the millions. The National Interagency Fire Center's daily situation report estimated the cost at $8.5 million Monday morning.
There are 419 fire personnel at the blaze along with seven helicopters and 13 fire engines.
