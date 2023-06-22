Let the news come to you

INDIANAPOLIS — When Buffalo Bills trainers Nate Breske and Denny Kellington rushed onto the field following Damar Hamlin’s collapse in January, they stuck to the plan — right down to positioning Hamlin’s teammates to shield the television cameras.

Their quick actions saved Hamlin’s life. Now they’re trying save others.

On Thursday, Breske and Kellington told an athletic trainers convention in Indianapolis that pre-planning and regular practices helped prepare them for a worst-case scenario and they’re urging schools and youth leagues to start creating their own emergency action plans.


