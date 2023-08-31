Big Ten TV Football

A Big Ten logo tops a yardage marker during a game between Iowa and Northwestern on Oct. 31, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa.

 Associated Press

Big Ten football is used to grabbing the spotlight on Saturdays during the fall. However, it is putting a new spin on maximum exposure and going prime time.

The Big Ten's seven-year deal with Fox, CBS and NBC begins this week, marking the first time a college conference sold its rights to three broadcast networks.

NBC's "Big Ten Saturday Night" also gives the conference its first weekly prime-time package on a broadcast network. The first game is Saturday when No. 7 Penn State hosts West Virginia.


