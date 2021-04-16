The Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue released its annual report recently, and it is impressive — both in the scope of what they did last year and the number of people involved.
Given the area in which the agency operates, it needs to be.
Gallatin County boasts one of the most extensive and capable search and rescue operations in the nation. In 2020, some 170 volunteers responded to 115 calls and put in a combined 5,419 hours plucking unfortunate recreationists from dicey situations.
Those numbers are big but not surprising given the area in which the SAR operation responds to calls — some of the most rugged terrain in the Northern Rockies, consisting of federally designated wilderness areas, whitewater rivers and towering mountain peaks.
Growing numbers of skiers, backpackers, snowmobilers, ATVers, kayakers and rock, mountain and ice climbers are venturing into those wild and woolly places every year. And a few find themselves in dire need of help.
Gallatin County SAR volunteers include those with climbing, skiing, snowmobiling, ATV and swiftwater skills as well as a helicopter crew. All of those calls and rescues were accomplished with just three paid employees.
Voters deserve some credit for the SAR success. They approved a modest property tax levy last year to provide $700,000 toward the operation’s $1.08 million budget.
Certainly one of the major components of the quality of life we enjoy in southwest Montana is the outdoor recreation opportunities offered by the surrounding mountains, forests and rivers. As beautiful as those are, though, those places are fraught with peril. And we never know when we will need help in getting out of a dangerous, life-threatening situation.
The SAR operation saw a spike in snowmobile incidents in the early part of the year, some of which was attributed to increased outdoor recreation sought due to restrictions on other forms of entertainment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic is winding down. But the area’s population growth promises to place even greater demands on search and rescue services.
Most of the time the Gallatin County operation carries out its rescues with little publicity or fanfare. But we should all celebrate the fact that it’s there, with all the volunteers and expertise it takes to make it work, if or when we need it.
