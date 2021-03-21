Profitable Ideas Exchange (PIE) is excited to welcome Drake Bonin to its team as an associate director. In this role, he will support a number of teams to bring together groups of C-suite executives on behalf of professional services organizations for peer-to-peer roundtable discussions. Prior to joining PIE, Drake worked as a program manager for the Certified Equity Professional Institute. Drake holds a bachelor’s degree in english language & literature from Santa Clara University.
Profitable Ideas Exchange (PIE) is excited to welcome Aubrey Wall to its team as an associate director. In this role, she will support a number of teams to bring together groups of C-suite executives on behalf of professional services organizations for peer-to-peer roundtable discussions. Prior to joining PIE, Aubrey was pursuing a career as a professional triathlete and providing education and coaching services in the wellness industry. Aubrey holds a degree in political science from Montana State University.
Profitable Ideas Exchange (PIE) is excited to welcome Max Littlefield to its team as an associate director. In this role, he will support a number of teams to bring together groups of C-suite executives on behalf of professional services organizations for peer-to-peer roundtable discussions. Prior to joining PIE, Max worked in project management at Adventure Scientists. Max holds a degree in communications from St. Lawrence University.
Profitable Ideas Exchange (PIE) is excited to welcome Alexis Wainwright to its team as a project coordinator. In this role, she will support a number of teams to bring together groups of C-suite executives on behalf of professional services organizations for peer-to-peer roundtable discussions. Prior to joining PIE, Alexis worked as a billing specialist at Providence Mental Health as well as a freelance marketing and content writer. Alexis holds a degree in natural resource conservation and wildlife habitat management from Montana State University, and a master’s in writing from Southern New Hampshire University.
Profitable Ideas Exchange (PIE) is excited to welcome Deanna DeSon to its team as a project coordinator. In this role, she will support a number of teams to bring together groups of C-suite executives on behalf of professional services organizations for peer-to-peer roundtable discussions. Prior to joining PIE, Deanna worked as head of licensing for ViralHog. Deanna holds a degree in microbiology from Montana State University.
Profitable Ideas Exchange (PIE) is excited to welcome Jennifer Pearson to its team as a project coordinator. In this role, she will support several teams to bring together groups of C-suite executives on behalf of professional services organizations for peer-to-peer roundtable discussions. Prior to joining PIE, Jennifer was the development director at Cancer Support Community Montana. Jennifer holds a bachelor of science in sociology with a minor in psychology and a master of science in human services with a concentration in public administration.
Sue Frye, sales associate at ERA Landmark Real Estate, won the 2020 ERA Distinctive Properties Sapphire Award. This award honors Frye for her luxury market expertise and successful sales in high-end real estate. Representing the most desirable properties listed by ERA associates, the ERA Distinctive Properties program delivers members a competitive edge in the luxury marketplace. The Sapphire Award honors the Distinctive Properties member who has taken actionable steps in the year to work effectively and competitively with the luxury market. Frye is now a four-time winner of the Sapphire Award, winning previously for sales in 2008, 2009 and 2015.
