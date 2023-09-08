Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

As summer ends and you’re shamelessly sipping on pumpkin spice lattes or eagerly cleaning your hunting rifle, September signals the beginning of something special.

And to mark the occasion, the annual Belgrade Fall Festival is next weekend at the Belgrade Senior Center.

Festivities will begin at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, with a pancake breakfast followed by a 5K at 8 a.m., a parade at 10 a.m., and a car and motorcycle show from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you