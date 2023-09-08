As summer ends and you’re shamelessly sipping on pumpkin spice lattes or eagerly cleaning your hunting rifle, September signals the beginning of something special.
And to mark the occasion, the annual Belgrade Fall Festival is next weekend at the Belgrade Senior Center.
Festivities will begin at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, with a pancake breakfast followed by a 5K at 8 a.m., a parade at 10 a.m., and a car and motorcycle show from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“The Fall Festival is Belgrade’s longest-running tradition,” said Amber Stacey, the planning coordinator. “It’s a great kickoff to the school year and [celebrate] Panther Pride and homecoming weekend... it’s a good opportunity for the community to get together and celebrate fall.”
There will be plenty of activities for folks of all ages. For the kids, Welch Field, across the street from the senior center, will host numerous carnival games with lots of prizes. A dunk tank and face painting will be available.
At noon, the BBQ will begin serving overnight roasted baron of beef — there’s no cost but donations are accepted — and live music will be featured all day long. El Wencho, a local band, will play from 4 to 6 p.m.
For the adults, there will be two beer gardens, one by the food trucks and one by the stage. There will also be about 90 vendors to peruse and support. Feel free to grab a chair and head over to the baseball diamond for live music while enjoying great food.
The car and motorcycle show will be on North Broadway next to Welch Field — for those who would like to showcase their vehicle, please register from 7 to 9 a.m.
The parade will move along Main Street from North Grogan to Broadway and back to the Senior Center. Judges will be at Main and Broadway, and East Cameron will be closed to traffic.
This year, the festival will have a 50/50 raffle, meaning the winner will take home 50% of the total prize money. Other prizes worth at least $50 will also be awarded.
For those wishing to partake in any of the events, folks are encouraged to visit the Belgrade Chamber of Commerce website to register for the parade, the car and motorcycle show, or to volunteer on Friday to help set up.
At the time of writing, the weather looks promising, with some expected cloud cover and temperatures in the low 80s. According to meteorologist Donald Britton of the National Weather Service, a “northwest flow aloft” will be entering central Canada around the same time but it shouldn’t be noticeable in southwest Montana.
"Right now, it looks like this low-pressure system is going to get set up over Saskatchewan and Manitoba early Saturday morning,” Britton said. “I think primarily we're looking at probably northeast Montana,” clarifying that Belgrade should remain in the pleasant graces of warm weather.
The festival will wrap up at 6 p.m.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.