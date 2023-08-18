Soccer WWCup Match Moments Photo Gallery

From left: Australia's Caitlin Foord, Emily Van Egmond and Sam Kerr walk off the field after losing to England on Wednesday in Sydney, Australia. 

 Associated Press

Australia already captivated a nation as co-hosts of the Women's World Cup. Now there's one more thing to play for, even if it's not the fairytale ending the team had wanted for this tournament.

The Matildas play Sweden on Saturday for third place in Brisbane. Australia lost 3-1 to England in the semifinals on Wednesday, dashing hopes of playing in the title match.

"I know we've got the support of everyone, I know that they're still going to come out to the game against Sweden," midfielder Katrina Gorry said. "I know they're always going to have our backs, but yeah, it's just disappointing. You never want to do that on home soil."


