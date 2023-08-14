Let the news come to you

Ronald Acuña Jr. is on pace to create an entirely new club for baseball's top power-and-speed threats.

Acuña stole his 55th base Sunday night in Atlanta's 7-6 loss to the New York Mets. The star outfielder also has 26 home runs. No player has ever reached 30 homers and 60 steals in the same season.

Rickey Henderson came close to starting the 30-60 club. He had 28 homers and 87 steals in 1986 with the New York Yankees, then 28 homers and 65 steals when he won MVP honors with Oakland in 1990.


