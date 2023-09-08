Let the news come to you

NEW YORK — Way down and almost out, Aryna Sabalenka just kept reminding herself the match wasn't over until the final point.

Then she momentarily forgot that it hadn't arrived.

Sabalenka refocused after a premature victory celebration to wrap up a 0-6, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (10-5) victory over Madison Keys on Thursday night and reach her first U.S. Open final.


